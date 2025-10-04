Speeding car mows down morning walkers in Ghaziabad; 3 women killed, 1 injured

Ghaziabad: Three women were killed and a man injured after a speeding Toyota Glanza rammed into a group of morning walkers at the T-point of GT Road near Rakesh Marg in Ghaziabad early Saturday morning, police said. The car rammed into a group of morning walkers at the T-point of GT Road near Rakesh Marg in Ghaziabad.

The unidentified driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. “The driver of the car fled the spot soon after. We have seized the car and will soon trace the driver; besides, legal action will also be initiated. Two women were declared dead on arrival by the hospital, while the third died during treatment,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Nandgram Circle, Upasana Pandey said.

The three deceased — Meenu Prajapati (56), Savitri Devi (62), and Kamlesh Devi (55) — were neighbours from New Kot Gaon, while Vipin Sharma (50), from the same neighbourhood, escaped with minor injuries, according to officers from the Sihani Gate police station.

Family members of the deceased said that the three neighbours had left for a morning walk around 5.15 am on Saturday.

“They were trying to cross over to Rakesh Marg when the speeding Glanza car arrived from the Rakesh Marg side and hit four persons. My mother and Savitri Devi were rushed to MMG District Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The third woman was taken to another hospital, where she died during treatment,” son of deceased Prajapati Devender Prajapati said.

Police said the car came to a halt after crashing into the central verge of GT Road around 5:30 am.

“The car was probably speeding, but we will check any CCTVs to know the exact cause of the incident. A search is on to trace the driver. The airbags of the car opened during the accident. So, it is possible that the driver did not sustain many injuries,” station house officer (SHO) of Sihani Gate police station Sachin Kumar said.