SpiceJet pilot, who last flew domestic flight, tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 12:49 IST

SpiceJet said on Sunday that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home. The airline is now undergoing a contact tracing exercise to establish how many people he came in contact with.

As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days. All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him. Safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority,” the airline said.

SpiceJet said it has been following the guidelines issued by the WHO and the government of India. All aircraft are being disinfected thoroughly and the disinfectants used are as per the WHO standards, it added.

International and domestic flight operations have been suspended till April 14 by the union government.

On Friday, SpiceJet also offered services of its aircraft and crew members to the government for any humanitarian mission during the 21-day lockdown and the airline said it was ready to operate some flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to rescue migrant workers.