SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Saturday said it will add 66 new flights, including additional services on certain routes, in its domestic network from March 28.
These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional jet Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.
"We are delighted to further expand our domestic operations and add 66 new flights to our network for the start of this summer schedule. As the country's largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.
In a bid to support the increasing travel demand from smaller cities which were initially connected by SpiceJet under UDAN scheme, the airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior and Nashik with some key metro cities, the airline said in a release.
The airline will launch new flights on the sectors of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad, Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Kolkata-Darbhanga-Kolkata after connecting Darbhanga with Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru earlier, it said.
Similarly, Durgapur will now be connected to Pune which SpiceJet already connects with Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Jharsuguda will now be connected to Chennai in addition to Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata which SpiceJet already operates to.
While Gwalior which was earlier connected with Hyderabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi will now be connected to Pune as well, it said, adding after connecting Nashik with Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, SpiceJet will now connect the city with Kolkata as well.
The airline will also be the first to connect Pune with Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Varanasi, it said.
SpiceJet said it will also launch multiple new flights connecting Srinagar with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
Besides, the airline has also introduced new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Kochi, Jabalpur-Pune and Pune-Jabalpur routes, said the release.
The airline will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on Delhi-Gorakhpur (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Chennai-Madurai (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Jaipur (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Goa (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Srinagar (2nd frequency), Delhi-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Delhi-Srinagar (3rd and 4th frequency), Delhi-Dharamshala (3rd frequency), Mumbai-Goa (3rd and 4th frequency) amongst many other routes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister blames Bangladesh treaty, Farakka barrage for floods and droughts
- The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on weekends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five members of family found dead in Bihar, suicide suspected
- Police said the family head who ran a coal business had run up a debt of several lakhs of rupees which he could not repay because of financial losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Adityanath withdrawing cases against himself, alleges BSP MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume luxury train 'Golden Chariot' from tomorrow. See details here
- IRCTC has scheduled two trips, which will start from Bengaluru on Sunday and cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One arrested for murder of BJP booth president in Assam
- Police said the victim and the accused were related and the latter was mentally challenged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Kharagpur receives ₹2.25 crore student grant from alumni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested with 10 kg explosives, 150 rounds ammunition and pistol in Bengal
- Police said the explosives were being smuggled into West Bengal from Munger in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases rising in 6 states, isn’t time to be negligent: Harsh Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan’s remarks come in the backdrop of the surge in infections since the last month, especially in Maharashtra and Kerala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS-Patna violates govt order on RT PCR test, blames it on ‘software glitch’
- AIIMS-Patna director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh said Friday evening that the anomaly was due to a “software glitch” and ordered waiving off the RT PCR charge with immediate effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts ask India to release Christian Michel from ‘arbitrary’ detention
- Christian Michel, a British national and alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 24,882 new Covid-19 infections, highest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox