Spotlight on Oxford in vaccine race, GoM holds key meet: Covid-19 news today

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 07:57 IST

United Kingdom’s experts believe a trial at the University of Oxford could give a crucial indication as early as next month on whether the world is on track for an early vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said many countries would likely follow China in revising up their fatalities once they start getting the coronavirus crisis under control. Wuhan has admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, abruptly raising the city’s count by 50%. In India, a Group of Ministers (GoM) held a key meeting to discuss the pandemic situation on Saturday.

15 districts across 9 states report over 50% Covid-19 cases: Data

The ministry of health finally updated on Saturday the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across districts, showing that the pandemic has now spread to 56% of India’s districts, but that 15 districts across nine states account for half the cases -- data that will come in useful as India opens up its unaffected (and relatively less affected) areas for business and other activities , albeit with social distancing and other norms, starting Monday.

Covid-19 outbreak: In vaccine race, all eyes on Oxford trial’s deadline

A vaccine for Covid-19 being developed at University of Oxford is one of four that has progressed to clinical trials – the first stage of a vaccine being tested on humans – but it accounts for the largest sample size, making it one of the most watched among all efforts.

Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can, in some instances, lead to disorientation or delirium, say neurologists treating Covid-19 patients. While the focus has so far been on the effect of the disease on the respiratory system, as doctors treat more patients, they are beginning to notice and document new patterns.

India under lockdown: Migrant labourer peddles 1,700 km in 7 days to reach home

Migrant labourer Mahesh Jena peddled 1,700km across India over seven days to reach home in Odisha’s Jajpur district. His biggest challenge: Keeping the wheels moving.

Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic

Given how popular the movie Contagion has become over the past few months, and the huge renewal of interest in the genre after the emergence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), know more about a huge volume of end-of-the-world fiction that’s out there.

Govt offices outside Covid hot spots to resume work

Government offices across the country are set to become functional from Monday as states have allowed resumption of work for most departments, especially in the rural areas.

Flights, trains unlikely to begin on May 3, GoM looks at May 15

Restrictions on air and train travel may continue beyond May 3, when the 40-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end, at least three people who attended a Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday said on condition of anonymity.

‘Trying to make e-learning immersive and constructive’: HRD Minister Pokhriyal

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ spoke to Hindustan Times about the CBSE and University exams, fee structures in schools during Covid-19,summer vacations, e-learning, and research linked to the coronavirus disease.

ICMR study shows side effects of HCQ in health care staff

Some side effects, such as abdominal pain and nausea have been observed in healthcare workers, who are a part of the study being conducted in India, to look at the prophylactic (preventive) effects of the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday.

After China, others may revise death tolls: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that many countries would likely follow China in revising up their death tolls once they start getting the coronavirus crisis under control. Wuhan admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, abruptly raising the city’s count by 50%.

Alarm in navy after 26 test positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai facility

In the single largest case of Indian military personnel being infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the navy on Saturday said 26 sailors from a key naval base in Mumbai have been placed under isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Saad can join probe on 3-day notice: Kin of Tablighi Jamaat chief

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad could join Delhi Police investigation into defying a series of government directives, which curbed religious and large gatherings, on a three-day notice, said a close relative of the religious leader on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh to head Cong’s 11-member Covid-19 panel

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday constituted an 11-member consultative group under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s leadership to deliberate on matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic and to formulate the party’s views on them.

Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director

India has had fewer cases than it might have because of early and aggressive action to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, World Health Organization (WHO) South East Asia Region, told Hindustan Times in an interview.

