e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / After China, others may revise death tolls: WHO

After China, others may revise death tolls: WHO

The WHO said Wuhan had been overwhelmed by the virus, which emerged in the city in December, and the authorities had been too swamped to ensure every death and infection was properly recorded.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 05:44 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis & Agencies
Sutirtho Patranobis & Agencies
Beijing/ Geneva
The Chinese government ordered on Saturday that anyone in Wuhan working in certain service-related jobs must take a coronavirus test if they want to leave the city.
The Chinese government ordered on Saturday that anyone in Wuhan working in certain service-related jobs must take a coronavirus test if they want to leave the city. (Reuters file photo )
         

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that many countries would likely follow China in revising up their death tolls once they start getting the coronavirus crisis under control. Wuhan admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, abruptly raising the city’s count by 50%.

The WHO said Wuhan had been overwhelmed by the virus, which emerged in the city in December, and the authorities had been too swamped to ensure every death and infection was properly recorded.

Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, said, “I would anticipate that many countries are going to be in a similar situation where they will have to go back and review records.”

Wuhan added 1,290 deaths to its toll, raising the total to 3,869, and added a further 325 cases, bringing the cases to 50,333.

Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, said, “All countries will face this.”

Tests mandatory for those leaving Wuhan

The Chinese government ordered on Saturday that anyone in Wuhan working in certain service-related jobs must take a coronavirus test if they want to leave the city.

The order comes after the central city recently lifted a 70-day lockdown that all but ended the epidemic there.

China runs out of drug test candidates

Several clinical trials of drugs including one of the first to be identified as a potential anti-Covid-19 medicine, remdesivir, have been cancelled in China because of the lack of testing candidates.

As of Thursday, 598 coronavirus-related clinical trials had been registered in China, but some 40 had been cancelled.

UN body not sure if antibodies will work

The WHO is not sure whether the presence of antibodies in blood gives full protection against reinfection with the new coronavirus, a top official said on Friday.

Top emergencies expert of WHO Mike Ryan said that even if antibodies were effective there was little sign that large numbers of people had developed them.

tags
top news
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news