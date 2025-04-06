Sri Lanka releases 11 Indian fishermen after PM Modi's pitch for ‘humane approach’

Sri Lanka on Sunday released at least 11 Indian fishermen as a special gesture, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for resolving the vexed fishermen issue with a "humane approach". Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, in Colombo on Saturday.(ANI)

The fishermen issue figured prominently during talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday.

"We also discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihood. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter," Modi said in his media statement after meeting Dissanayake.

"We also emphasised on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats," he said.

At least 11 Indian fishermen were released as a special gesture, people familiar with the matter said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two sides.

There have been several alleged incidents in the past of Sri Lankan Navy personnel using force against Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka.

Fishermen issue was discussed

At a media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the fishermen issue was discussed in "considerable detail" between the two sides.

"As the prime minister said himself during his remarks, there was an emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides of the Palk Bay," he said.

"The prime minister emphasised that at the end of the day, it is a daily issue for the fishermen and that certain actions that have been taken in recent times could be reconsidered," Misri said.

The foreign secretary said both sides also emphasised the need to intensify the institutional discussions on the issue.

"Both sides are in touch with each other on the possibility of convening the next round of fishermen's association talks between Sri Lanka and India," he said.