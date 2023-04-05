Sri Lankan envoy Moragoda stresses importance of economic integration with India

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda stressed the importance of economic integration between Sri Lanka and India while addressing the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Wednesday. Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda addressed the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India (EAC-PM) at the invitation of its chairman, Bibek Debroy. (Twitter/SLinIndia)

Moragoda addressed the council at the invitation of its chairman, Bibek Debroy, at the organisation’s office at NITI Bhavan in New Delhi. Over the past few weeks, several Sri Lankan leaders have sought a greater role for India in the island country’s economic recovery following an unprecedented crisis.

The envoy’s address to the council dealt with key areas related to India-Sri Lanka relations, particularly bilateral economic integration and cooperation.

Moragoda stressed the importance of economic integration between the two countries and requested the council to assist in that process through policy guidance, according to a statement issued by the Sri Lankan high commission.

Moragoda’s address was based on the policy roadmap, Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India 2021-23. He also answered questions from members of the council.

The Economic Advisory Council advises the government on economic and related issues.

Over the past few months, Moragoda has met several key Indian officials, including principal secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, finance secretary TV Somanathan, and NITI Aayog chairman Parameswaran Iyer to discuss bilateral economic cooperation.

India provided aid worth almost $4 billion, including lines of credit to purchase food, fuel and medicines and deferred payment of loans, to Sri Lanka last year.

