Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing maritime border

Seven Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday morning for allegedly fishing across the maritime border between the two countries, Rameswaram Fishermen Association said. The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka for investigation.(PTI/ Representational)

As per the association, at around 5 am, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended the crew of the fishing boat 'IND-TN-10-MM-746', belonging to V Isaac Paul of Rameswaram's Thangachimadam, on the charges of crossing the international maritime boundary.

The arrested fishermen, identified as P Tuthar (40) of Thangachimadam Raja Nagar, P Edison (51) of Thangachimadam Walasai Street, Shanmugam (50) of Rameswaram TSM Nagar, Sakthivel (47), Jagadish (48), Dalvin Raj (46), and Anbazhagan of Manthope, were taken to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka for investigation.

According to Rameswaram Fishermen Association, a total of 456 fishing boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday after obtaining permits from the Rameswaram fishing port.

Earlier this month, four fishermen from Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, who the Sri Lankan Navy rescued after their boat capsized mid-sea, returned safely to their hometown.

According to officials, the incident took place on June 25, when the four fishermen - N Nambu Prakash (23), N Nambu Gunalan (25), K Nambu (24), and S Sathyaraj (24), all residents of Puthuroda in the Rameswaram island area - ventured out to fish in the Gulf of Mannar in a traditional country boat.

Around 4 am, strong winds and rough sea conditions caused their boat to overturn and sink between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, leaving them stranded in open waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy responded promptly to the emergency and rescued the stranded fishermen, later handing them over to the Thalaimannar police.

Though no charges were filed, the fishermen were held in custody for several days before being transported to Colombo.

Fisheries Department officials received the fishermen in Chennai and arranged their return to Rameswaram by private vehicle.

The survivors expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan Navy for saving their lives and enabling their safe return.