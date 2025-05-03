SriLankan Airlines flight from Chennai security-checked in Colombo for ‘suspect wanted’ in India

A Sri Lankan flight that arrived in Colombo from Tamil Nadu's Chennai was subjected to a “comprehensive security search” upon arrival following a support regarding a suspect wanted in India, a press statement from the carrier stated on Saturday. SriLankan Airlines said the flight – UL 122 – arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 am (local time) on Sunday. (Pixabay/Representative)

While there was no immediate official information on the wanted suspect in India, a PTI news agency report said, citing Sri Lanka police, that cops searched the a flight arriving from Chennai after being tipped-off that a suspect linked to the April 22 terrorist attack of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam could be on board.

The search comes amid extensive probe of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and a massive manhunt launched to nab the suspects.

“SriLankan Airlines wishes to inform the public that Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft 4R-ALS, which arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 hrs today (3 May), was subjected to a comprehensive security search upon arrival. This was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board,” the airliner said.

The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations, SriLankan Airlines said.

It added that as a result of the mandatory security procedure, the next scheduled service, Flight UL 308 to Singapore, was delayed.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, gunmen opened fire at people in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town, killing 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

Sketches were released later of the suspects of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, believed to have links with Pakistan.

Underscoring the "cross-border linkages" of the Pahalgam terror attack, India on April 23 downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan as it announced five major measures that also included suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

In a latest development in the India-Pakistan tensions, India imposed a complete ban on imports of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect on the grounds of national security and public policy, following last month's terror attack in Pahalgam, according to a government order on Sunday.