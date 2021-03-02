IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Srinagar market desolate after death of eatery owner's son in militant attack
Civil society members and corporators from Srinagar during a candle light protest outside Krishna Dhaba, whose owner's son Aakash Mehra succumbed to injuries, 11 days after he was shot.(ANI)
Civil society members and corporators from Srinagar during a candle light protest outside Krishna Dhaba, whose owner's son Aakash Mehra succumbed to injuries, 11 days after he was shot.(ANI)
india news

Srinagar market desolate after death of eatery owner's son in militant attack

  • For the past 13 days, the Durga-Nag market at Dalgate in Srinagar has been desolate and locals and traders in grief
READ FULL STORY
By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:13 PM IST

An uneasy silence has engulfed a small market in Srinagar, which would otherwise be frequented by hundreds of tourists and locals daily, after the killing of the son of an eatery owner.

For the past 13 days, the Durga-Nag market at Dalgate in Srinagar has been desolate and locals and traders in grief. The market’s star landmark Krishna Dhaba was hit by a tragedy last month.

Aakash Mehra, 25, the only son of the eatery’s owner Ramesh Chandra Mehra was shot-at on February 17 and succumbed to his injuries 11 days later.

The eatery is famous for its vegetarian dishes which attract a large number of customers and has been the main reason for the flurry of activity in the area. Among its clientele, are many of Srinagar’s influential and prominent people.

Other shopkeepers in the locality said that the young Mehra was studying in Jammu and had come to help his father after the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic was lifted a few months back.

Mehra’s extended family, which is originally from Jammu and has been here for the past many decades, runs four eateries and two general stores in the market. There are half a dozen Kashmir art shops and a sweet store run by locals and a commercial complex near Krishna dhaba. All the shops mostly have been rented out by a trust. While the Mehra’s have been closed since the attack, the whole market was shut on Sunday and Monday as a mark of protest over the killing. Though the other shops were open on Tuesday, the roadside carts which would add to the hustle and bustle outside the Mehra’s dhaba were absent.

“Everybody in this market is heartbroken. The market closed for two days after his death. This place is famous because of them and they are always helpful to everyone here,” said Javaid Ahmad Khan, who runs a Kashmir art outlet just opposite the dhaba on the other side of the road.

“I live here and have grown up with them. During floods in 2014, they also helped in organising a langar here” he said. “They have been here for many decades and nobody raised a finger against them during the thick of militancy”.

Khan was in his shop when the attack took place on the late evening of February 17 as most of Srinagar was observing a spontaneous shutdown during the visit of a delegation of EU envoys.

He heard the sound of the first bullet late evening and thought it was a firecracker. The sound of two more shots sent people scurrying. Khan rushed out of his shop and ran to the dhaba where Mehra was lying injured.

“I didn’t see them but people say they came on a bike, went to the counter and fired thrice at him. There was a lot of rush that day owing to strike on the occasion of the visit of a foreign delegation,” he said.

Khan said that he visited the injured Mehra in the hospital on the second day before he underwent a surgery for his perforated intestines. “He asked if I had seen them. I said, no, I was inside. I thought he would be fine but then his condition deteriorated after the surgery,” he said.

Police have already arrested three persons involved in the attack who they said have confessed to the crime. Kashmir’s inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had said on February 19 that the trio was newly recruited militants and was instigated by The Resistance Front (TRF) to strike at Krishna Dhaba where tourist rush is always high and the shop even remains open during hartals. The police have also recovered the bike and the pistol used in the attack.

However, most of the people in the market said that the Mehra’s would always close on the occasion of strike calls.

“They would always close their shop on hartals. That day many other shops were also open. It was not clear why they opened that day but it may be because there was ambiguity as there was no call of shutdown. But that does not mean they should be killed. There seems to be some conspiracy behind this,” said an auto driver who often ferries tourists to the area.

“We had witnessed a good rush of tourists from January 20 to February 15. Now it is just silence,” he said.

The traders have been mulling to send a delegation to express their condolences to the Mehra family in Jammu.

“Whosoever did this is condemnable. He was an innocent young man. The market has been desolate since Krishna Dhaba closed. It was the reason for the footfall in our trade outlets,” said Manzoor Ahmad, president of Durga-Nag Traders’ Union.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Civil society members and corporators from Srinagar during a candle light protest outside Krishna Dhaba, whose owner's son Aakash Mehra succumbed to injuries, 11 days after he was shot.(ANI)
Civil society members and corporators from Srinagar during a candle light protest outside Krishna Dhaba, whose owner's son Aakash Mehra succumbed to injuries, 11 days after he was shot.(ANI)
india news

Srinagar market desolate after death of eatery owner's son in militant attack

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • For the past 13 days, the Durga-Nag market at Dalgate in Srinagar has been desolate and locals and traders in grief
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission of India.(HT File Photo)
The Election Commission of India.(HT File Photo)
india news

PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificate violates model code, TMC tells ECI

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O, Brien asked the Election Commission to stop the Prime Minister "from taking unfair advantages and undue publicity at tax payer’s cost during the conduct of elections".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress members burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a protest, in Jammu on Tuesday.(PTI)
Congress members burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a protest, in Jammu on Tuesday.(PTI)
india news

Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • Ghulam Nabi Azad detractors and supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee accused each other of acting at the behest of the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhil Gogoi was arrested at Jorhat on December 12, 2019 for his role in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.(Photo @kmss_assam)
Akhil Gogoi was arrested at Jorhat on December 12, 2019 for his role in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.(Photo @kmss_assam)
india news

Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
I&amp;B minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI File Photo)
I&B minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI File Photo)
india news

Notice to Manipuri talk show under new digital media laws revoked

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Reacting to the controversy, I&B minister Prakash Javadekar told Hindustan Times, "The mechanism is mostly self-regulatory and only in very serious cases can they complain to the ministry." Javadekar further said the rules were “very clear that a DM does not have the power to issue such a notice”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior BJP leader said the party wanted to clinch the seat-sharing deal before home minister Amit Shah's expected visit on March 7. In picture - Amit Shah and TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.(ANI)
A senior BJP leader said the party wanted to clinch the seat-sharing deal before home minister Amit Shah's expected visit on March 7. In picture - Amit Shah and TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.(ANI)
india news

AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls

PTI, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:31 PM IST
While a senior BJP leader said the party wanted to finalise the pact before Union Home Minister Amith Shah's expected visit later this week, the state Congress said the talks with DMK were cordial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition filed in the Supreme Court of India questioned the February 26 decision of the poll panel declaring eight-phase polling in West Bengal.(HT Photo)
The petition filed in the Supreme Court of India questioned the February 26 decision of the poll panel declaring eight-phase polling in West Bengal.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Plea filed in SC on eight-phase elections in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Maritime India Summit 2021, through video conferencing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Maritime India Summit 2021, through video conferencing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

India to invest $82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • The capacity of major ports which was around 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014 has increased to around 1550 million tonnes per annum now, the Prime Minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Jharkhand govt begins compensation process for victims of Chamoli glacier burst

ANI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:44 PM IST
The families of the deceased will be given a sum of 1 lakh under the Jharkhand Interstate Migrant Labourers Survey and Rehabilitation scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.(HT Photo)
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.(HT Photo)
india news

Congress forms screening panels for TN, WB, Kerala, Puducherry assembly polls

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The screening committee of the Congress for the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly polls starting March 27 will have Delhi leader J P Aggarwal as its chairman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets PSC rank-holders who are protesting outside the Secretariat complex against "backdoor" recruitment by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets PSC rank-holders who are protesting outside the Secretariat complex against "backdoor" recruitment by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

Rebel woes pose a threat to Congress in poll-bound Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition questioned the February 26 decision of the poll panel declaring eight-phase polling in West Bengal as against three phases in Assam, and a single phase in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.
The petition questioned the February 26 decision of the poll panel declaring eight-phase polling in West Bengal as against three phases in Assam, and a single phase in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.
india news

On West Bengal elections in 8 phases, a plea in Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Elections will begin in West Bengal on March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Without naming anyone, Bikram Majithia asked the Speaker to take action against MLAs who left their parent parties to join others.(Twitter)
Without naming anyone, Bikram Majithia asked the Speaker to take action against MLAs who left their parent parties to join others.(Twitter)
india news

SAD, AAP seek action under anti-defection law against MLAs who switched sides

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The issue was raised by Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia during the zero hour on the second day of the Budget session of the state Assembly here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition MLAs at a sit-in at the legislative assembly in Gairsain on Tuesday over Monday's lathi charge against villagers.(Kalyan Das/HT PHOTO)
Opposition MLAs at a sit-in at the legislative assembly in Gairsain on Tuesday over Monday's lathi charge against villagers.(Kalyan Das/HT PHOTO)
india news

Police crackdown on villagers sparks pandemonium in Uttarakhand assembly

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • The opposition Congress accused the government of "high handedness" against the protestors especially women while drawing parallels with British rule and calling it "General Dyer's government".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balbir Rajewal added that the union will not support any political party in the upcoming assembly elections.
Balbir Rajewal added that the union will not support any political party in the upcoming assembly elections.
india news

'Will send team to poll-bound states', says farmer leader

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • “We'll send teams to poll-bound states - to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP.", said BKU leader Balbir S Rajewal
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP