Srinagar: Mercury rises a bit, night temperature at -6.4°C
Even as a cold wave continues to sweep Kashmir Valley, there has been slight improvement in the weather with the night temperature being recorded at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius (°C) in Srinagar.
For the past week, the Valley is gripped under cold wave with the night temperature hovering around -7 to -8 °C. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell in Kashmir later this week which could end the cold wave.
IMD said tourist spot Gulmarg, that had received heavy snowfall, recorded -6°C. Winter capital Jammu recorded an improvement in temperature at 10°C.
IMD officials said a Western Disturbance blowing from the Mediterranean is most likely to affect J&K and Kargil district of Ladakh between January 22nd and 25 and will give fairly widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in the plains of Jammu during the period with main activity on January 24.
The Kashmir Valley has been reeling under intense cold which has frozen the water bodies here.
