Srinagar records its coldest night since 1991; mercury at -8.8°C

Fresh snowfall was reported from north and central parts of Kashmir on Monday, bringing relief from the intense cold wave that had gripped the region, especially Srinagar city, from the past week.

On Sunday night, Srinagar registered its lowest temperature of -8.8 degree Celsius (°C), a record since the January of 1991.

Apart from the routine power shortages, the low temperatures have been freezing both water and road surfaces, making travel difficult. Dal and Nigeen lakes have been frozen. Srinagar received one centimetre of snow since last night.

Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended after a land slide in Banihal and efforts are on to clear the highway of the debris.

Kashmir has witnessed a number of snow spells in December and January. The director of meteorological department, Srinagar, Sonam Lotus, said the weather will remain cloudy between February 1-4.

The weather office said that the coldest place in the Valley on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday was Kokernag in south Kashmir, where the mercury plunged to -9.5 °C.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in the south recorded -6.1°C while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded -8.2°C. Jammu logged 8.6°C.

The 40-day intense winter period of Chillai Kalan, which had started in Kashmir Valley on December 21, has now ended.