Shah Rukh Khan plans to renovate his residence ‘Mannat’. Why does he need MCZMA clearance?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family are preparing to move out of their iconic home Mannat as the house will likely be renovated later this year. The family has reportedly leased four floors of a luxury apartment building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra for around two years. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, which was Villa Vienna back when he bought it, is Palladian Neo- Classical style bungalow.

Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, is not just his abode but is also one of Mumbai's most popular tourist attractions. Situated in the city’s posh Bandra Bandstand area, the spot attracts hundreds of tourists yearly, with SRK’s fans taking pictures outside the iconic building.

Shah Rukh Khan’s place is no ordinary celebrity home but also has heritage roots dating back to 1914. It is a Grade III heritage structure. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Heritage Grade III comprises buildings and precincts of importance for townscape; that evoke architectural, aesthetic, or sociological interest.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, which was Villa Vienna back when he bought it, is a Palladian neo- classical style bungalow. It has “neo-classical composition of the façade, neo-classical pediment supported by Tuscan columns, twin staircases sweeping from either side to the front deck, the cornice band,” as its special features, according to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Heritage Conservation Society.

Why does the family needs MCZMA permission

The renovation of Shah Rukh Khan’s home will likely start in May this year and go on for roughly two years. The family plans to add two additional floors to the six floors of their home. SRK’s wife Gauri Khan had sought permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the same in November last year, HT had reported earlier.

The actor needs permission from MCZMA to make renovations to the place due to the property’s proximity to the Arabian Sea, according to an Indian Express report. MCZMA regulates developmental activities in the coastal regulation zone areas.

Since the actor plans to add floors to him, which will increase the structure’s height, seeking MCZMA’s permission is necessary, the report added. “Any kind of property construction or redevelopment work will require prior permission since the height of the property as well as the extension will have to remain within certain permissible limits,” the Indian Express quoted an official as saying.

Clearance from MCZMA is also necessary because the renovation needs to be carried out sustainably as the debris can’t be dumped into the sea, the official added.