SSC declares revised Manipur selection list

ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi
Mar 22, 2024 08:24 AM IST

SSC releases revised results for Manipur constable recruits after controversy over tribal candidates clearing test; at least 84 non-tribal candidates pass.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released results of successful recruits from Manipur as constables in central paramilitary forces, four days after the first result was withdrawn citing a clerical error.

The state has been roiled by ethnic clashes that have claimed 219 lives since May 2023 (ANI)

The new results showed that at least 84 non-tribal candidates have cleared the test.

This follows controversy on the results that the SSC released on Friday that showed that the test was cleared exclusively by tribal candidates, except one Meitei OBC.

Meitei candidates and groups had alleged that these results had errors and had demanded a probe. Protests broke out on the weekend, following which chief secretary Vineet Joshi hurriedly flew to Delhi to prevent a potential law-and-order problem in a state already roiled by ethnic clashes that have claimed 219 lives since May 2023. A joint action committee of non tribals students — Meitei, Meitei Panggel, Nepali, Bengalis. had also met chief minister Biren Singh on Mondayand complained of the anomaly.

Admitting that an error had occurred during processing, the SSC withdrew the results on Monday night. “While processing the result dated March 15, the data pertaining to one phase was inadvertently missed out. In view of the above, the result published on March 15 is treated as withdrawn. The revised result in respect of Manipur incorporating the complete data of the candidates will be published shortly,” the commission said in a statement.

In the notification that released the fresh results on Thursday, the SSC said, “ The final result declared on March 15 for the state of Manipur was withdrawn vide the Commission’s Notice dated May 18. Based on a comprehensive review of the complete data, the discrepancy has been rectified and changes have been effected.”

The results that SSC released on Thursday showed that 391 male candidates cleared the examination, which included six Schedule Caste (SC) candidates, 158 from Schedule Tribe (ST), 34 from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 193 from Under Reserved (UR) category.

Of the 193 who had got the jobs in the UR category, there was one EWS candidate, 14 SC, 130 ST, 29 OBC and rest were general category candidates.

According to the withdrawn result that was released on Friday, 232 male candidates had cleared the examination— 231 were from multiple tribes while one was a Meitei OBC. Of the 231 tribal candidates, almost 70% were Kukis. The SSC has said that because of the law-and-order situation in Manipur, the physical and medical tests of candidates belonging to the state were conducted in multiple phases and the results of one phase was inadvertently missed.

