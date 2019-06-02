St Stephen’s admission row: Three teachers approach Delhi High Court

Three teachers of Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision of the college’s Supreme Council to have its representative in the interview panel that selects Christian students during the admission process.

The three teachers, who are members of the college’s governing body — NP Ashley, Abhishek Singh and Nandita Narain — had objected to the decision taken by the Supreme Council at its meeting on May 13. The teachers were also issued “warning letters” by the college principal a day after.

Narain said the petitioners supported the minority status of the institute but challenged the “interference” of church in the admission process. “In our petition, we have demanded withdrawal of the Supreme Council’s decision of having its representative on the interview panel. St Stephen’s was allowed by the Supreme Court (SC) to conduct interviews in the admission process on condition that only teachers do so. We want to maintain the academic integrity of the admission process,” she said.

The matter will be heard on June 12. The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Saturday issued a statement extending support to the teachers. “DUTA is in compete support of colleagues from St Stephen’s College to protect the academic integrity of admission process,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said.

The council had decided to have an additional Christian member nominated by it — either from the Supreme Council or the governing body — to be a part of the interview panel in respect of admission of Christian students in all subjects. The council comprises six members of the Church of North India (CNI).

The council pointed out the SC observation in the St Stephen’s case of 1992 where the court held that admission of students was an essential facet of the administration of the college. Despite several attempts, chairperson of the supreme council Warris Massih and St Stephen’s college principal John Verghese did not respond to request for a comment.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 10:06 IST