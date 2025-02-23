Stage set for mouth-watering India-Pak clash

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in an early ICC Champions Trophy clash, with a victory sending them into the semi-finals and the hosts into early elimination. Having warmed up with a win over Bangladesh in their opening Group A clash on Thursday, thanks to a Shubman Gill century, India hold the upper hand against their beleaguered opponents. Virat Kohli during a practice session. (ANI)

India, who enjoy an 8-0 win-loss record over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup but are 2-3 in the Champions Trophy, will be determined to level terms after the painful defeat in the final of the 2017 edition final at the Oval.

It will be home away from home for Rohit Sharma’s side at the Dubai International Stadium, where they will play all their games after agreeing to participate in the tournament only if they will not have to travel to Pakistan. The hosts are under pressure to revive their chances after the 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener at Karachi.

The tournament got off to a lukewarm response by the fans, but the stands in Dubai are expected to be packed on Sunday with expats from both countries likely to attend in big numbers. There were many empty seats at Karachi’s National Stadium for the Pakistan-New Zealand tie and the stands were not full even for India’s opening game. However, Saturday’s clash between Australia and England saw Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium almost full.

Marketing folks would also relish an early India-Pakistan clash. The last time an ICC event went without an India-Pakistan contest was 18 years ago, in the 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies when both teams crashed out in the first round. Since then, the ICC has smartly devised a method by which the two meet early at the league stage, regardless of their ranking or form.

Watching the game would be an expensive affair for the fans. The cheapest ticket to enter the Ring of Fire, as the stadium is called, is 500 dirhams ( ₹12,000). Premium tickets are priced at 5,000 dirhams ( ₹1,12,000). This is exorbitant pricing even for Dubai. But for this match in this part of the world, it is unlikely to matter. People are expected to stream in, their cheeks painted in the tricolour or the green-and-white star and crescent, waving their flags.

Gill, India’s vice-captain and the man in form, looked forward to the meeting.

“I don’t believe that over-hype or under-hype is a thing,” Gill told the media on Saturday. “India-Pakistan has a long history. It’s an exciting contest when both these teams play. Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are happy to watch the match, who are we to say that it is underhyped or overhyped? We go there to play cricket. Our effort is to play for the team I am playing for, to represent my country, and to win with all my heart.”

Players must retain their focus. India will hope Virat Kohli can shake off his poor run against a rival he has a great record against. Pakistan will be staring at the exit door if they don’t get their plans right. India, if they lose, may be forced into a must-win situation going into their final league game against New Zealand.

“It is a big match, but I think the biggest match would be the final that the team plays,” Gill said. “Definitely, we have been playing some good ODI cricket. Pakistan, unfortunately, have lost some of the matches that they have played recently. But by no means I think we are going to take them as a lesser side. It is important for us to bring our A game tomorrow.”

Teams are not being entirely honest when they say it’s just another contest. It ceases to be just that when mistakes are magnified and players are left to live with taunts for the rest of their lives. Ask Chetan Sharma. Ask Aamir Sohail.

“It’s a special feeling to play India. Our pacers will bring something special,” coach Aaqib Javed said about Pakistan’s trio Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. “It’s a chance to make the semis. Call it a knockout or whatever. That’s the beauty of India-Pakistan cricket. This is the best chance to make a mark.”