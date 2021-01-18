Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday accused the AIADMK government of blocking schemes such as the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project, brought by his party when it was in power.
Participating in a people's gram sabha meeting held by his party in Kummanur village in the district, he said the scheme would be fast tracked and also extended to several other villages in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts if the DMK came to power in the assembly elections, due in a few months.
Stalin claimed the DMK government had completed 80 per cent of the work on the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project.
"I went to Japan to get funds for the project. But when the AIADMK came to power, it thwarted the plan. We will complete the project when the DMK comes to power," he said.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly claimed the AIADMK government had not implemented any scheme for Dharmapuri district.
"The prices of groceries, which were under check during the DMK regime, have now gone up. In four months time, the DMK will form the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of the people," he asserted.
Stalin, whose party is aiming to come back to power after being in the opposition for the last ten years, has been touring the state and addressing the people's grama sabha meetings, as a prelude to the campaign for assembly elections, likely in April-May.
The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
