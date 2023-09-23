News / India News / Stalin announces 10 lakh to airlift 2-year-old undergoing treatment in Turkey

Stalin announces 10 lakh to airlift 2-year-old undergoing treatment in Turkey

ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Sep 23, 2023 06:09 AM IST

A 2-year-old child belongs to Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district got a sudden illness on a plane when her family were travelling from San Francisco to Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced 10 lakh to shift a 2-year-old child who is undergoing treatment in Turkey to Chennai on an air ambulance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
"As they lost their savings in giving emergency treatment to the child on parents request Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced 10 lakhs to shift the girl child from Turkey to Chennai on air ambulance," a release from the Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations said.

The Welfare Board for Non-Resident Tamils is taking steps to shift the girl from Turkey to Chennai.

A 2-year-old child, daughter of one Manoj, who belongs to Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district got a sudden illness on a plane when they were travelling from San Francisco to Chennai. Later the flight made an emergency landing in Turkey where the girl child is undergoing treatment at the Istanbul hospital. The parents of the child made a request to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to help them shift the girl child to Chennai for more treatment.

