Stalin appoints son as DMK youth wing secretary

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has appointed Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of party president MK Stalin, as the secretary of its youth wing, senior leaders said.

Actor-producer Udhayanidhi has been active in the DMK since 2016 and is currently the managing director of Murasoli Trust, founded by his grandfather and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The post is seen as crucial in the party’s hierarchy as Stalin himself held the post for more than three decades — from 1984 to 2016.

DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan said 41-year-old Udhayanidhi was elevated as the party youth wing secretary under sections 18 and 19 of the party bylaws.

“The party is relieving M P Swaminathan from DMK youth wing secretary post. The high command has decided to appoint Udhayanidhi Stalin as the new youth wing secretary of DMK under sections 18 and 19 of the party bylaws. The existing office bearers should co-operate with the newly appointed youth wing secretary,” Anbazhagan said in a statement on Thursday.

Udhayanidhi’s prospects for elevation in the party had brightened after the DMK-led alliance had bagged 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the April-May general elections. Udhayanidhi had campaigned extensively during the polls.

Veteran DMK leader and party treasurer S Duraimurugan said, “The announcement on Udhayanidhi’s elevation is good for the party. Not only me, but the rank and file of the party are also happy at the elevation. People had given him a rousing reception in all the places where he campaigned during the recent Lok Sabha polls.”

“Since he is an actor, he has his own pull too in Tamil Nadu. He will come out of the shadow of being Stalin’s son Duraimurugan told reporters.

After the party registered an emphatic victory in the general elections, all the district units of DMK had passed resolutions demanding the party high-command to elevate Udhayanidhi as the new youth wing secretary.

Former union minister and DMK’s principal secretary TR Baalu was one of the first leaders to raise this demand in the first week of June.

“Udhayanidhi is the future of the party. He will stamp his imprint in a decisive manner,” the DMK leader had said at a public event in Chennai last week.

Hours after Udhayanidhi’s appointment, outgoing youth wing secretary Swaminathan was elected as a member of a key decision making body of the party.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK slammed DMK’s move of elevating Udhayanidhi by saying this was completely against principles laid down by Periyar EV Ramasamy, known as “the father of Dravidian movement”.

According to analysts, the DMK move is an attempt by Stalin to ensure smooth sailing and to prepare a succession plan for Udhayanidhi.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 22:34 IST