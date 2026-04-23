Stalin instructs DMK cadre to be vigilant, aid voters at booths

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the 2026 assembly elections were the field to establish the “Dravidian Model 2.0” government, to continue to steer the state’s growth and defeat those who betrayed the Tamil people. MK Stalin

A day ahead of polling, he appealed to the DMK cadre to work in coordination , such that not a single vote meant for the party was missed.

In a letter addressed to party workers, titled ‘Victory is Certain! Vigilance is Essential”, he claimed that the people of the states have high expectations for the establishment of the Dravidian Model 2.0 government, and the achievements under a five-year Dravidian model have helped every household in the state.

He also attacked the AIADMK-led NDA, adding, “People have realised that voting for AIADMK is like a vote for BJP and they know that the BJP will capture Tamil Nadu through the back door, just like it did in Bihar.”

Stalin also referred to interactions with voters during different aspects of his election campaign.

“They also happily welcomed me and reminded me of the promises in the 2026 DMK manifesto, such as the ₹2,000 monthly entitlement, the ₹8,000 coupon for the housewife scheme, modern motor pumps without meters for farmers, artificial intelligence education in colleges, “ he said.

Appealing to party workers to work with more vigilance than ever before, he said, “Booth agents must reach the polling stations at least 90 minutes before the commencement of polling. The booth- level agents must cast their vote as the first vote and they must take steps to ensure that the votes in support of DMK and alliance parties are recorded quickly.”

“The party cadres must work in tandem and with vigilance without missing any of these steps. They must carry out their work in the polling stations in a dignified and careful manner ensuring not even a single vote in our favour is missed,” added the chief minister.