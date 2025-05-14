Stalin, Opposition in war of words after Pollachi judgment

The 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case verdict on Tuesday triggered a war of wars between Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) over women’s safety during their respective rules. Lauding the verdict, Stalin took a veiled swipe at EPS and said that justice has been served for the atrocities committed by criminals, including “the evil AIADMK office bearer” (DIPR)

The crime between 2016 and 2018 which came to light a year later occurred during the previous AIADMK led by EPS. One of the convicts belonged to the party and he was expelled following their arrest. A Nagarajan alias as “Bar” Nagaraj, a close aide of AIADMK’s Pollachi student-wing secretary K Arulanantham was arrested in 2019 and later in 2021, the CBI arrested Arulanantham too.

“Those ‘sirs’ who tried to protect the tent, which also included an AIADMK culprit, should hang their heads in shame.” To be sure, by using “sirs” Stalin was referring to AIADMK’s attack against the DMK in the sexual assault of a college student in Chennai’s Anna University where the lone accused arrested was a supporter of the ruling party.

In her complaint to the Chennai police the student had said that the accused spoke to someone over the phone addressing him as “sir” and pretending to take instructions from him. Chennai police commissioner A Arun clarified that the accused put his phone on airplane mode and pretended to call a “sir” to intimidate the victim, there was no other suspect in the case. Despite that EPS had led a campaign against Stalin and brought placards to the state legislative assembly with the writing, ‘Who is that ‘sir’?”.

Reacting to his remarks, EPS quoted the CM’s tweet and said: “I did not attempt to protect the accused, like you did in the case of a ‘DMK’ sympathiser.” “I ordered for an impartial CBI inquiry and justice for that has been received today… Who should bow down their head in shame? It is you.”

EPS pointed out cases in the Anna University and another case of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Chennai whose mother was assaulted inside the Anna Nagar police station. “If you have conscience, you should bow your head down in shame at the plight of women in your government who are unable to come out and Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) cases are being filed every day.”

On Tuesday, DMK workers in Pollachi celebrated the verdict by distributing sweets to the public and showed photos of one of the convicts alongside a senior AIADMK leader.

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s ally BJP said that the verdict was a clear indication that perpetrators of violence against women will never escape justice. “This verdict sets a precedent that will encourage women victims to report crimes against them without fear,” said BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran. “At a time when crimes against women and Pocso cases are increasing in Tamil Nadu, I hope the verdict will serve as a warning bell to those who attempt to commit such crimes.”