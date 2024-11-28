Stalin urges TN police to ensure peace to boost investment

Chennai: Asking Tamil Nadu police to have a view of social justice, secularism and maintain peace so that more investments come into the state, Chief minister M K Stalin handed out appointments to more than 3000 new officers in the state on Wednesday. “The major challenges ahead of us are cyber crime, drugs and narcotics, crimes against women and children,” Stalin said. “It is important you have a view of social justice and secularism. We should not see caste discrimination anywhere,” Stalin’s comments come at a time when the opposition AIADMK and BJP have been criticising the DMK government over the law and order situation. (ANI PHOTO)

Stalin’s comments come at a time when the opposition AIADMK and BJP have been criticising the DMK government over the law and order situation. Since Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president of Tamil Nadu K Armstrong was murdered by a gang near his home in Chennai on July 5, there have been more than five murders of men associated with different political parties. There have also been three extra judicial killings in Tamil Nadu in the last few months where police said that they had to fire at rowdies in self defense when they tried to harm the officers and escape.

“It is no feat to say that we have found culprits. It is an achievement if we can prevent crimes from happening,” Stalin said. “The people of Tamil Nadu should look at the police with respect and without fear. This respect must come from the way you uphold the law, your impartiality and the empathy you show to those who approach you for help.”

Stalin also linked policing with investments in industries and sought the support of officers. “Only if a state is secure will industries come with investments,” the chief minister said. “Only if industries come, we will be able to create more employment. Only if we have more jobs, people’s needs will be fulfilled and people can live in peace.”