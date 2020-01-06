Stalker kills 19-yr-old woman, later slits his own throat in Kerala

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:21 IST

A 19-year-old woman was killed by a stalker on Monday in Karakkonam in Thiruvananthapuram district after which he took his own life by slitting his throat. The incident took place in the house of the victim, later identified as Ashika, police said.

According to the police, the incident unfolded in the morning after 21-year-old Anu barged into the victim’s house. Since her parents had gone for work only her grandmother was present at home. Before the grandmother could react, he reportedly dragged her to a room and bolted it from the inside. Her screams later alerted her neighbours.

Neighbours said when they broke open the door they saw both of them lying in a pool of blood. The police said Ashika died on the spot and Anu later succumbed in a hospital. Hailing from a poor family, Ashika was doing a beautician’s course and Anu used to work at a mobile repairing unit. The houses of both the young people were situated within a 2–km radius.

Karakkonam panchayat member R Sujeer said both of them had a relationship earlier but the girl was forced to come out of it after stiff opposition from her family members. When he started stalking her again, the parents filed a complaint with the police last year and both parties had sorted out the issue. “We have no idea what triggered the gruesome killings now. Local people are really shocked,” Sujeer said.

The state has been witnessing a number of such incidents where women have been killed by their stalkers. Four such cases were reported last year, police said. Among the victims was a civil police officer P Soumya in Alappuzha. She was stabbed and set on fire by her stalker Ajaz, also a police constable, in June last year.