24-yr-old teacher on way to college set ablaze by stalker, critical: Cops

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:42 IST

A man attempted to murder a young college lecturer by setting her ablaze in a crowded area at Hinganghat, some 110 kms from Nagpur in neighbouring Wardha district, on Monday morning.

According to reports that the divisional headquarters received, the incident occurred when the 24-year-old woman lecturer was going to her college at around 7.30 am. The accused, Vicky Nagrale, arrived on a bike from behind her before intercepting the woman near Matoshri Ashatai Arts Commerce and Science Women’s College, where the victim works as a lecturer. Nagrale reportedly poured petrol on her before setting her ablaze.

The onlookers were stunned as Nagrale fled and left the woman in flames. Some people rushed to extend help to the victim and tried to douse the fire as the police arrived on the spot. She was rushed to a nearby nursing home. Her face was partially burnt following the incident and she sustained around 40% burns. Later, she was shifted to a private nursing home in Nagpur, where her condition is reported to be very critical. Medical experts fear she may lose her vision even if she survives.

The Wardha police have arrested Nagrale, a married man with a 7-month-old child. He works in a private firm.

Police inspector of Hinganghat, Satyaveer Bandiwar said, “Nagrale claimed during interrogation that they had an affair since their childhood. As Nagrale works as an electrician in a private firm, the victim, the college teacher, maintained a distance with him of late. The accused was a friend of the victim till two years ago, but she severed ties with him due to his irrational behaviour. Later, he used to stalk the woman. He had even tried to commit suicide last year, though no complaint was lodged at that time.”

Both, the accused and the victim are from the same village—Darode—some 15 kms from Hinganghat.

The woman got the job in the college seven months ago and she used to take a bus to go to the college from the village. As soon as she got down from the bus and headed towards her college, Nagrale intercepted her and poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. “We have already arrested the attacker and the woman has been shifted to a private nursing home in Nagpur for treatment,” he added.

Dr Anup Marar, Director of Orange City Hospital, Nagpur, where the victim has been admitted for treatment, informed that she had sustained deep dermal burns, covering scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck with an approximation of 40% burns with inhalational injuries affecting the respiratory system.

“A special team of doctors of the hospital have been engaged for her treatment,” he informed and added that she has been kept in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and ordered top police officials to investigate the crime. “I had a talk with the SP of Wardha and ordered an inquiry,” he informed.