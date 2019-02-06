‘Stand by my husband’, says Priyanka, drops off Robert Vadra at ED office

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied husband Robert Vadra to the Enforcement Directorate office where he had been summoned to answer allegations of money laundering. Robert Vadra walked into the office of the central probe agency in the heart of the national capital, escorted by security personnel. Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy drove away a few minutes later.

It was a quick visit that she said, was designed to send a “clear message”. “I stand by my family,” she told NDTV.

Minutes later, the Congress released photographs of Priyanka Gandhi sitting in her new office at the Akbar Road headquarters of the party, less than 2 km from the ED office where Robert Vadra was being questioned.

This is the first time that Robert Vadra had turned up at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning. On previous occasions, he had deputed his representatives and lawyers to respond to answer the agency’s questions.

The ED had recently complained to a judge hearing Robert Vadra’s request for interim protection against arrest that the businessman didn’t cooperate with them.

Vadra has all along denied allegations of wrongdoing and accused the ruling BJP-led national coalition of trying to implicate him in false cases particularly to target his wife Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 17:12 IST