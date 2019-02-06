Robert Vadra at Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in money laundering case

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Thursday after the agency summoned him in a money laundering case. Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail. The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.

The Enforcement Directorate had told the court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belongs to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million each, six other flats and more properties.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 16:00 IST