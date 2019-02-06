‘Tomorrow it can be PM Modi’: Congress leader on ED summons to Robert Vadra

The BJP attacked the Congress on Thursday over the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra in connection with a money laundering case. The Congress hit back soon with a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress said the BJP often drags Robert Vadra’s name in various issues but none of its allegations have been proven yet. “Today it is Robert Vadra is before the ED, tomorrow it can be Modi,” said Sanjay Singh, senior Congress leader.

Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square. The Enforcement Directorate had told the court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belongs to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million each, six other flats and more properties.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Vadra benefited from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power. “He (Vadra) bought properties worth crores from black money received through kickbacks,” Patra said.

The BJP also took potshots at the Congress after posters showing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Robert Vadra and Rahul sprung up outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The posters show the three of them sitting at an event with the slogan “Kattar soch nahi, yuva josh (Not extremist thought, but youth energy)” displayed on top and another slogan, “Jan jan ki hai yahi pukaar, Rahul ji-Priyanka ji Ab Ki Baar (Everyone wants Rahul and Priyanka this time)”.

“Posters of 2 criminals have been put in front of Congress office. Both of them are out on bail; Criminal no.1 Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case and criminal no.2 Robert Vadra who has to appear before ED today in connection with money laundering case,” said Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson.

Patra said the 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between the gang of corrupt versus transparency of Narendra Modi government.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 15:24 IST