‘Youth energy’: Posters at Congress headquarters say nation for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra this time

A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allotted the room next to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, posters showing her with Robert Vadra and Rahul have sprung up outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The posters show the three of them sitting at an event with the slogan “Kattar soch nahi, yuva josh (Not extremist thought, but youth energy)” displayed on top and another slogan, “Jan jan ki hai yahi pukaar, Rahul ji-Priyanka ji Ab Ki Baar (Everyone wants Rahul and Priyanka this time)”.

Rahul Gandhi had announced Priyanka’s entry into active politics on January 23 and had given her charge of East Uttar Pradesh. He had also appointed Jyotiraditya Scindia as the incharge for Western Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, in an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times Rahul had also said that Priyanka will have a role to play on the national level as well. “As a general secretary of the party, she has, by definition, a national role,” Rahul Gandhi said in an interview.

On Tuesday, a day after she returned to India, Priyanka discussed the election strategy for Uttar Pradesh in a meeting at the Congress headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Rahul Gandhi. Apart from Priyanka and Rahul, Jyotiraditya Scindia and in charge of organisation KC Venugopal were also present.

Priyanka is expected to attend a meeting of general secretaries and state in-charges tomorrow to review the preparations for the upcoming elections.

On Tuesday, her nameplate was put up outside the room allotted to her at the Congress headquarters. Rahul Gandhi had occupied the same room when he was the party’s general secretary.

Priyanka’s entry into politics is being called a “gamechanger” by Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi’s move is being seen as a move to revive the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh is important for the Congress since the state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 elections, the Congress had had its worst outing in the state with only two seats in its kitty - Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi and Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli.

