Started with Congress, joined BJP, expelled from TMC: Top facts on AUJP chief Humayun Kabir

Humayun Kabir is all set to challenge West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's crucial minority vote bank after launching his Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP), which will make a debut in the upcoming election polls. Humayun Kabir was suspended by the TMC late last year, following which he founded his own party. (ANI)

Kabir, a former TMC leader, is contesting the Bengal polls on two seats: Rejinagar and Naoda. He shot to fame last year after proposing the construction of a Babri-like mosque in Murshidabad's Beldanga. The controversial initiative later led to his expulsion from the TMC.

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Here are six key details you need to know about Humayun Kabir:

Humayun Kabir won the Bengal polls in 2021 from Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad district on TMC ticket. He enjoys a considerable influence in the Muslim-majority region.

He started his political journey from Congress, later moved to Trinamool and then joined the BJP after he was expelled from TMC. He lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from Murshidabad, but returned to Trinamool.

He shot to spotlight last year after a rift with TMC following his controversial role in laying the foundation for a proposed Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6, the anniversary of the mosque's demolition in Ayodhya. Also Read: Few boosts, many setbacks: Will Humayun Kabir's AUJP split minority votes in Bengal polls