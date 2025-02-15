State attracts over 10.27L-cr investments at global meet, likely to create 600K jobs: Govt

The Karnataka government has secured investment commitments exceeding ₹10.27 lakh crore at Invest Karnataka 2025 and the large-scale investments, expected to generate over six lakh jobs, were announced by Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries MB Patil and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday. Union minister of state V Somanna with Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar at the Global Investors’ Meet 2025, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

A notable aspect of this investment drive is its emphasis on decentralisation, with nearly 75% of the proposed projects planned outside Bengaluru district and 45% directed towards North Karnataka. “This aligns with our strategic vision of balanced regional growth,” said Patil.

“We have received investment proposals of ₹10,27,378 crore, which will create six lakh jobs. Of this, 75% pertains to ‘Beyond Bengaluru.’ I am happy to share that 45% of these investments will be made in North Karnataka,” Patil stated.

The investments span across various industries, with manufacturing and emerging sectors—including aerospace, defence, electric vehicles, and Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM)—securing ₹1.38 lakh crore. Traditional manufacturing industries, covering food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and FMCG, received investments of ₹1.05 lakh crore. Core manufacturing, including steel and cement, attracted ₹1.60 lakh crore, while infrastructure and industrial logistics projects—such as telecom, city gas distribution, and airports—garnered commitments amounting to ₹1.08 lakh crore.

Emphasising the credibility of investment agreements, Patil stated that thorough screenings were conducted before signing MoUs to ensure reliability. “The investments will continue even after the GIM. We did not sign all the MoUs blindly this time. We conducted screenings to check their reliability. This time, we insisted on greenfield projects rather than brownfield, which means expansion. We now have 70% greenfield projects,” he added.

Among the key commitments, JSW Group pledged ₹1.2 lakh crore for renewable energy, cement, and steel ventures. Baldota Steel and Power Limited proposed ₹54,000 crore for an integrated steel plant, while Mahindra Susten committed ₹36,000 crore for renewable energy and tourism. Other major investors include Hero Future Energies with ₹22,200 crore in renewable energy and green hydrogen, Epsilon Group with ₹15,350 crore for battery materials, and Lam Research with ₹10,000 crore in semiconductor equipment manufacturing.

Further investments include Havells expanding its Tumakuru facility with ₹710 crore, Suzlon Energy committing ₹21,950 crore for wind power projects, and ESR Advisers planning a ₹2,500 crore industrial park and data centre.

Sector-wise, renewable energy dominated the investment landscape, accounting for 41% of total commitments. Core manufacturing comprised 15%, followed by sunrise sectors at 14%, infrastructure and logistics at 11%, general manufacturing at 10%, and start-ups at 9%.

In addition to investment commitments, the state introduced new policy initiatives. The Industrial Policy 2025-30 aims to generate 20 lakh jobs and attract ₹7.5 lakh crore in investments, while the Clean Mobility Policy 2025-30 sets a target of ₹50,000 crore investments and one lakh new jobs in sustainable transport.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lauded the event’s success, asserting Karnataka’s position in the global investment landscape. “Several investment agreements have been signed over the last four days. The investors can believe in Karnataka, it never fails. You heard Sajjan Jindal and Anand Mahindra singing praise for the state,” he said.

He highlighted Karnataka’s ambition beyond Bengaluru, stressing growth in aerospace and MSMEs. “Investing in Karnataka is in the interest of businesses and the country. We aim to develop not just Bengaluru but other parts of the state as well. Our state is taking giant strides in aerospace and other industries. MSMEs are a big strength for Karnataka,” he added.

Referring to the new industrial policy, Shivakumar credited previous administrations for establishing Karnataka as a business-friendly state. “The industries which started during Nehru’s time have grown to become giants today. Large corporations from other countries and India have come to Karnataka reposing faith in our policies and business environment. The new industrial policy encourages investment in other regions of the state as well,” he stated.

He also announced a new tourism policy under the leadership of Minister HK Patil, focusing on the development of 300 km of the coastal region while preserving historic sites. Reflecting on Karnataka’s legacy of investor summits, Shivakumar noted that late Chief Minister SM Krishna pioneered the Global Investors’ Meet. “Global investors meet is a formal platform for investors to invest in the state. However, the state is open for business all through the year. We are always available to assist and serve you. The team led by MB Patil has done a good job to make this event successful. Congratulations to all those who were involved in the successful completion of Invest Karnataka 2025,” he concluded.