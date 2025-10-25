'State government creating obstacle': Gaurav Gogoi during candlelight march for Zubeen Garg

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the State government is hindering the supporters of Zubeen Garg from honouring him by creating various obstacles during a candlelight march held by the Congress demanding justice for the late singer. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi takes part in a candlelight march demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati. (PTI)

"In Assam, people wish to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg, but the state government has been attempting to undermine this call for justice over the past few days. The government is creating various obstacles for his supporters who seek to honour him. Despite this resistance, there is a strong sentiment among the people for justice for Zubeen Garg and an appeal for the government not to hinder their peaceful efforts," he said.

On Sunday, Gaurav Gogoi said that people of Assam are still grieving the loss of Zubeen Garg, describing the late singer as a true leader of Assamese society.

His remarks came as fans and political leaders gathered in Guwahati on Sunday to pay floral tributes, marking one month since the iconic singer's death in Singapore on September 19. A large number of fans and respected figures paid heartfelt tributes to honour the late singer.

The Congress MP urged the government to ensure a thorough investigation into the charges against the accused and to see that justice is delivered.

Also read: SIT probing Zubeen Garg death says Singapore to share information within 10 days

"People of Assam are still grieving; they miss Zubeen Garg tremendously. They miss his leadership, his courage... especially today, at this time, we need someone to lead the Assamese society the way Zubeen Garg did. Although he was apolitical, he was undoubtedly a leader of Assamese society, and we miss his guidance..." the APCC chief said while speaking to ANI.

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

The SIT/CID team has arrested seven persons, including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer), bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, in connection with the investigation.