State govt is taking legal opinion on comedian Agrima issue: Anil Deshmukh

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:02 IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that the Mumbai Police has sought legal opinion in a case filed against stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua and action would be taken if she is found guilty of allegedly insulting the state icon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in her year-old video.

Deshmukh said all those, who have used foul language for the stand-up comedian on social media, would face strict action.

Two such persons have been arrested in Gujarat and Maharashtra, he added.

Joshua has been accused by a Shiv Sena legislator of insulting the Maratha warrior king during one of her stand-up acts a year ago.

Later, she had apologised on social media and deleted the video.

She has been getting rape threats on social media for allegedly insulting Shivaji Maharaj.

On Sunday, a YouTuber, Shubham Mishra, was arrested from Vadodara on charges of threatening and abusing Joshua.

Umesh Jadhav alias Imtiaz Shaikh has been arrested in Maharashtra for a similar offence and strict action would be taken against him, if found guilty, Deshmukh said.

“All those, who have used objectionable and derogatory language against the stand-up comedian, will face action. Police are preparing a list of all those accused of threatening Joshua and action will be taken against them,” he added.

Deshmukh said that the authorities would also look into the complaint against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, who allegedly vandalised the restaurant, where Joshua’s show was shot last year.