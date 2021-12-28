State to carry out jab drive in schools for 15-18 age group: Karnataka chief minister

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government is preparing to vaccinate those between the age group of 15 and 18 years from January. He said special drives will be organised in schools as part of the vaccination programme.

“We are preparing to inoculate 15 and 18 years olds from January 3 by organising vaccination drives at schools. Primary Health Care (PHCs) asked to be prepared for administering ‘precautionary dose’ to those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from Jan 10, 2022,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said 75% of the eligible population has been administered the second dose of vaccine against Covid. “The administration of the preventive dose will start from January 10 for those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age.”

The statement comes a day after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine against Covid for children in the age group of 15-18. According to the government, there are around 43 lakh children falling in the age bracket will be inoculated in the state.