States issue advisories, guidelines after JN.1 subvariant case reported in India

A day after the Central government issued an advisory to all the states amid the rising Covid cases and the detection of the first JN.1 variant in India, asking the state governments to “maintain constant vigil”, several states across the country have issued fresh directions. The worry around the new variant has increased. (File)

As reported by PTI, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to assess the readiness of health facilities and services on December 20. On Wednesday, Mandaviya will conduct the review meeting virtually, involving health ministers, additional chief principal secretaries (health) from all states and Union territories, as well as officials from relevant central ministries and departments.

While some doctors asked the public to stay cautious, some governments held meetings in order to review the Covid situation in the respective states.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan's health department held a review meeting after which Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh directed the state's medical institutions to monitor any patients who were suffering from cold and respiratory diseases. She also directed that the patients' information should be uploaded on the health portal daily.

Director Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, Additional Director Rural Health Ravi Prakash Sharma, State nodal officer and the representatives of the microbiology department of SMS Medical College were present in the meeting.

The additional chief secretary emphasised that the state had not identified any patients with this variant. However, as a precautionary measure, it is crucial to guarantee the availability of essential facilities like isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, medications, and testing resources in all medical institutions for the treatment of potential patients.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government issued an advisory and is on high alert regarding the new variant. R Rajesh Kumar, the Health Secretary, noted the increasing number of patients with the JN.1 variant in certain states. In response to which, an advisory has been disseminated to all districts and hospitals in the state, urging comprehensive efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Secretary directed all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to strictly follow guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Additionally, close monitoring of lung, respiratory and heart patients, along with testing individuals with influenza-like symptoms, was advised.

Hospitals in the state were mandated to record all information about all such patients in the Integrated Health Information Platform portal.

Karnataka

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government issued an advisory urging individuals aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities, pregnant women, and lactating mothers to wear face masks when outdoors. The advisory also emphasized the strict avoidance of visits to closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas. This precautionary measure comes in light of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and the detection of the JN.1 subvariant in neighboring Kerala.

Furthermore, a circular has been issued instructing authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to maintain vigilance, ensuring sufficient testing and prompt reporting of Covid cases. Given the present Covid-19 scenario, the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant, the ongoing winter, and the anticipated gatherings, particularly in enclosed spaces during year-end and New Year festivities, the general public is advised to adhere to precautionary measures recommended by the Covid-19 State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

"All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas," the advisory said.