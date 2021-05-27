Steady decline in daily Covid cases in India for last 20 days: Health ministry

The Union health ministry said on Thursday that there is a steady decline in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since May 7, when India saw 414,188 people testing positive for the viral disease- the highest single day spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Addressing a press conference on the overall Covid-19 situation in the country, health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, “After the peak on May 7, the daily cases in India declined to 348,421 on May 12. And on May 17, the daily cases dropped below the 300,000-mark. Today, around 211,000 cases have been reported. Daily cases have not breached the 300,000-mark since May 17. ”

Also Read| Covid-19 vaccine supply hasn't closed, says Dr VK Paul

Agarwal said the daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber the fresh infections for the last two weeks and there is a consistent decline in the country’s active caseload. “The recovery rate on May 3 was at 81.8% which went up to 85.6% on May 18 and at present, the rate is at 90%. This is a positive indication,” the health ministry joint secretary further said and urged that infected patients under home isolation and admitted in hospitals should be continuously monitored.

The country is seeing a steady decline in daily new #COVID19 cases, after reaching a peak on 7 May 2021



Less than 3 lakh daily cases since 17th May



Joint Secretary, @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ltgmapzGLd — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 27, 2021

India witnessed the second wave of the deadly pandemic from March this year, but the daily peaks of cases have now started to ebb.

Also Read| 'From anywhere in world': US firm to supply 1 mn black fungus drug to India

Many states and Union territories have opted for complete lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions to arrest the raging spread of Covid-19 during the second wave which proved to be successful. Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh - which were once the worst hit states in India - have seen a significant drop in daily cases, deaths, positivity rate, active cases and increase in recoveries and discharges.

During Thursday’s press conference, Agarwal also said that it is crucial to identify Covid-19 cases as early as possible and more tests should be conducted. “From 11-17 February, we were conducting 680,000 tests on a daily basis. The numbers of tests have now increased by 3.1 times and since last week, nearly 2.1 million tests are being conducted daily.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON