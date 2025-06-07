Steep slopes, location access: How Chenab railway project team tackled construction challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s highest rail bridge, Chenab railway bridge, on Friday. Behind the bridge that offers connectivity of Kashmir to the rest of India, was a construction team that faced several challenges. One of the main obstacles that they dealt with was how to reach the location surrounded by the steep slopes of Himalayas. Afcons, the company that constructed bridge, said that one of the key challenge was to access the bridge location and to transport the equipments.(PTI)

Temporary roads to access site

According to Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the company behind the making of the bridge, one of the key challenge was to access the bridge location and then to transport the equipments and construction material there. Initially they made use of mules and horses but over time temporary roads were made to access the site, said a spokesperson of the company. An 11- km road was constructed on the North side of the river bank and similarly a 12 km road was created on the South side. Executive Vice Chairman of Afcons, Krishnamurthy Subramanian highlighted the Chenab bridge as a marvel of engineering and told PTI that it is a “symbol of India’s resolve to conquer most formidable challenges with ingenuity and courage.”

Specialised tools and machinery

To make this project a reality, the company used world’s tallest crossbar cable cranes and specialised heavy machinery as tools. Further, consolidation grouting was used to make the arch foundation of the slopes of Himalayas sturdy. According to the company, cantilever techniques was used for the erection of the arch from both sides. One of the key moment of triumph came when “ a single majestic arch approaching steadily from both banks met at the crown," in April 2021, said the company.

To construct a viaduct, a structure designed to make roads and railways over rivers, was also a unique challenge. The company spokes person said, "There were multiple transition areas. Keeping this in mind, the launching sequence was meticulously planned in four sections," the spokesperson.

Meanwhile the managing director of Afcons emphasised the importance of this project for the company saying, "For Afcons, it represents our unwavering commitment to nation-building and our ability to reimagine infrastructure in the toughest terrains.” He further said that this bridge will inspire generations of engineers about the power of Indian engineering.

Another key milestone was that for the first time in the Indian Railways' history, a laboratory accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) was set up to ensure the quality of the project.

(With PTI Inputs)