‘Still a matter of great pride’: Sisodia jubilant despite missing out on Melania Trump event

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 21:59 IST

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia has said that it is a matter of great pride that the US First Lady Melania Trump will visit a school that was being run by the Government of Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia were supposed to receive US First Lady Melania Trump at an event in Delhi government school.

The US embassy informed both the lawmakers that they would not accompany the United States first lady to her visit to the Delhi school.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said that he respects the concerns raised by the US embassy and he would still do his best to facilitate Melania Trump’s visit to the school run by Delhi-government.

He also said that he would have loved to tell the US First Lady about the impact of happiness classes on children.

Melania is scheduled to visit the school and observe initiatives taken by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to improvise education in state-funded schools.

The US embassy issued a clarification on Sunday over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s omission from the list of dignitaries invited for US first lady Melania Trump’s Tuesday visit to a Delhi government school to witness a ‘happiness class’ in motion, said news agency ANI.

US president Donald Trump will visit India on Monday for a two-day trip. He will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad and will also be the chief guest in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera.