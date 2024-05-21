 Stone-pelting, clash during Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow in West Bengal's Midnapore | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Stone-pelting, clash during Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow in West Bengal's Midnapore

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 08:27 PM IST

The BJP has accused Trinamool Congress workers of hurling glass bottles and stones at the roadshow, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

Stones were hurled by some persons during a roadshow of actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, followed by a clash in West Bengal's Midnapore town on Tuesday, PTI reported, citing the police.

Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty addresses a public meeting in support of BJP Serampore candidate in Serampore last week.(ANI)
The veteran actor was campaigning for Agnimitra Paul, the BJP candidate for the Midnapore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 25. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Paul has accused Trinamool Congress workers of hurling glass bottles and stones at the procession, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state. Both Chakraborty and Paul were unharmed in the incident.

The roadshow began at Collectorate More and proceeded towards Keranitola. Hundreds of BJP supporters raised slogans, and Chakraborty, with Paul beside him, waved to the crowds from a vehicle.

However, as the roadshow reached the Shekhpura More area of the town, some persons standing on the roadside hurled stones and bottles at the procession.

Following this, BJP workers present at the roadshow charged at them, and a clash broke out. The police, however, said that the situation was quickly brought under control.

"The TMC is scared of swelling support for the BJP and is resorting to such hooliganism. They can stoop so low as to disrespect a legendary actor like Mithun Chakraborty," Paul said.

She accused participants of a street-corner meeting of the TMC of triggering the violence. "Such conduct by those who tried to create chaos in a peaceful convoy is despicable," Paul said.

On its party, the Trinamool Congress denied the allegation that their workers threw stones at the BJP's procession.

"We don't believe in such unruly acts. The BJP itself is staging the drama as the roadshow was a flop," TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya said.

Earlier on Monday, reports of sporadic clashes were reported from pockets in some of the seven Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal where elections were held in the fifth phase on Monday.

Clashes were reported at Arambagh where a local TMC leader was injured and from Khanakul where a BJP panchayat leader was injured. Both are in Hooghly district. Clashes also broke out at Uluberia and Salkia in Howrah district.

