Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Stones thrown at Jan Shatabdi Express in Punjab's Rupnagar; window glass shattered

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 08:46 pm IST

In Una, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, while attending a meeting of party activists, said the railways should take strong note of the unfortunate incident.

Stones were thrown at the Una-bound Jan Shatabdi Express near Punjab's Rupnagar, shattering a window pane, following which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiated an investigation.

No one was injured due to stone pelting, an official said.(Representational Photo)
No one was injured due to stone pelting, an official said.(Representational Photo)

The incident came to light on Friday after a passenger of the train complained about it in a post on X and tagged the RPF, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala and the Northern Railway.

Officials said that Hardik Sharma, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, had boarded the train from Kharar and when it reached Rupnagar on Friday night, some people threw stones, shattering the window pane of seat number 48 in coach D9.

In the post, Sharma claimed he was sitting on seat 48 but had fortunately changed seats a few minutes before the incident occurred. No one was injured, an official said.

Taking note of the X post, railway officials assured the passenger that the matter was being investigated and the culprits would be caught soon.

In Una, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, while attending a meeting of party activists, said the railways should take strong note of the unfortunate incident and assured people that he would take up this issue with the authorities concerned to stop it from recurring.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Stones thrown at Jan Shatabdi Express in Punjab's Rupnagar; window glass shattered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On