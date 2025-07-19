Stones thrown at Jan Shatabdi Express in Punjab's Rupnagar; window glass shattered

Stones were thrown at the Una-bound Jan Shatabdi Express near Punjab's Rupnagar, shattering a window pane, following which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiated an investigation. No one was injured due to stone pelting, an official said.(Representational Photo)

The incident came to light on Friday after a passenger of the train complained about it in a post on X and tagged the RPF, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala and the Northern Railway.

Officials said that Hardik Sharma, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, had boarded the train from Kharar and when it reached Rupnagar on Friday night, some people threw stones, shattering the window pane of seat number 48 in coach D9.

In the post, Sharma claimed he was sitting on seat 48 but had fortunately changed seats a few minutes before the incident occurred. No one was injured, an official said.

Taking note of the X post, railway officials assured the passenger that the matter was being investigated and the culprits would be caught soon.

In Una, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, while attending a meeting of party activists, said the railways should take strong note of the unfortunate incident and assured people that he would take up this issue with the authorities concerned to stop it from recurring.