'Stopped a potential nuclear war': Trump's back with rejected India-Pakistan ceasefire claim

US President Donald Trump, repeating his rejected claim that he helped stop the military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year which he claimed was a “potential nuclear war”, said that the only war he has not solved yet is the Russia-Ukraine one. US President Donald Trump takes questions as he announces the creation of the Trump-class battleship during a statement to the media (AP)

Trump, speaking to media persons at the White House, said there is tremendous hatred between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated more than 60 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between the two neighbours.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Listen in to what Trump said

New Delhi has repeatedly dismissed claims of foreign mediation, maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached on May 10 following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO), which was sought by Islamabad first.

What Trump said in latest remark

Answering a question during an interaction with reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump claimed that eight aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Trump expressed hopes to put an end the Russia-Ukraine war after having, as per his claims, solve “eight wars”.

"... There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy... I have solved 8 wars. Thailand is starting to shape up with Cambodia, but I think we have it in pretty good shape... We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India... Prime Minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more. eight planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage... The only war I haven't solved yet is Russia-Ukraine," Trump said.

The claims surrounding Indian fighter jets being shot down during Operation Sindoor began doing the rounds after a Defence Attache's statement post the military exercise against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, India refuted reports regarding a presentation made by the attache at a seminar in Indonesia, saying that the remarks were "taken out of context" and are "misrepresenting the intention and thrust" of the presentation.