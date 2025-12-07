‘Could have done much more’: Rajnath Singh on ‘restrain’ during Operation Sindoor

Highlighting India’s strategic restraint, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that armed forces “could have done much more” during Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, but deliberately opted for a “restrained” and “calibrated” response. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during an event regarding infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). (@DefenceMinIndia)

The operation in May underscored both the capability and discipline of the Indian forces, who neutralised terror threats without escalation, news agency PTI quoted Singh as saying.

“During Operation Sindoor, the coordination we witnessed among our armed forces, the civil administration, and the citizens of the border areas was incredible. I express my gratitude to every citizen of Ladakh as well as the border areas for extending their support to our armed forces,” Singh said as he inaugurated 125 infrastructure projects in different parts of the nation, which were completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

“This coordination is what defines our identity. It is our mutual bond that gives us the most distinct identity in the world,” Singh said.

On May 7, India under Operation Sindoor targeted terror establishments in several areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists, mostly civilians, were killed.

“Just a few months ago, we witnessed how, in response to the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, and the world knows what they did to the terrorists," he said, adding that while the forces could have done much more, but they demonstrated ‘valour’ and ‘restraint’.

Terming Operation Sindoor a historic success, Singh stressed that such a massive operation became possible due to strong connectivity. “Our armed forces were able to deliver logistics right on time. Connectivity with the border areas was also maintained, giving Operation Sindoor its historic success.”

The defence minister added that improved connectivity in the border areas is transforming security in multiple ways and enabling troops to operate more effectively in difficult terrains.