Stopped from going to hospital by police, lost my baby, claims woman in Jharkhand’s Covid-19 hotspot

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 08:35 IST

A pregnant woman from Covid-19 hotspot Hindpiri in Jharkhand’s Ranchi has alleged that she had to deliver her baby at home after the police barred her from going to the hospital on Sunday. The baby died in absence of medical care, her husband has further alleged.

The police, however, denied the allegation saying the husband was asked to take her wife through a dedicated exit point. But he went back to home instead of going to the hospital through the exit point, police claimed.

The woman’s husband Md Imtiyaz said that his wife felt labour pain around 11 pm on Sunday night. “In hurry, I took my wife in a vehicle to go to the hospital. One of my friends was also with me. The policemen stationed near Chhota Talab stopped the car. We pleaded the policemen but they did not let us go,” he claimed.

Imtiyaz said they then went back home. “Some women of the locality were called and they helped her with home delivery. The child was born but it died after sometimes due to lack of immediate medical facility,” he claimed.

Some Hindpiri residents lodged complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi, Anish Gupta, who entrusted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the responsibility of investigating into the matter.

Kotwali DSP Ajit Kumar Vimal said, “They examined the CCTV footage and inquired the policemen deputed there. Actually, the husband of the woman was told that exit point was made near Guru Nanak School for Hindpiri residents. The family was asked to go through the exit point. However, instead of going through exit point, they went back home.”

Meanwhile, Ranchi Police provided transportation facility to a pregnant woman from Hindpiri on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. She was taken to hospital in police van. The mother successfully delivered her baby on Tuesday morning in the hospital.

“One Md Saddam from Hindpiri called me around 2 am on Tuesday saying that her wife is in labour pain but he was not getting ambulance. Then, I told one of my officers to take my vehicle and take the woman to the hospital,” Vimal said.

Saddam said timely intervention of police saved his wife and baby.