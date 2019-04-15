Storm claims three lives in Manipur, many left homeless

Heavy rains in parts of northeastern Manipur claimed at least three lives and injured several others on Monday morning.

Two women from state’s Churachandpur, Nemden (74) and Chinkholhai (50), died after a storm shelter collapsed during the thunderstorm.

In another incident, a tea seller named Y. Nungsitombi (56), was killed after a tree fell on her stall, sources said.

“Many houses are also damaged. So we’ll compile a complete report once the concerned officials submit their findings in our district,” says a senior district official of Churachandpur district.

“Power department officials are also taking up steps to restore the power supply,” he added.

Several school buildings and other educational institutes located in parts of Bishnupur district were also damaged by the storm and at least seven students were injured while they were on their way to school, sources said.

Meanwhile, Chief electoral officer PK Singh of Manipur have written to the Election Commission explaining the situation in the region have sought immediate relief measures for people who have been affected by the heavy rains and thunderstorm.

