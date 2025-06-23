Stray bullet from army range hits farmer in Patna

A man was hit by a stray bullet suspected to have been fired from the Army shooting range at Shahpur in Patna, police said on Monday. The incident took place when the victim was working in his field in the morning.(Pixabay/Representative)

The victim has been identified as Vijay. The incident took place when the victim was working in his field in the morning.

Talking to reporters, City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "A man suffered a bullet injury in Daudpur locality, under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, in the morning. I, along with the local SHO, immediately reached the spot."

Prima facie it appears that the bullet was suspected to have strayed from the nearby army shooting range during regular practice, the SP said, adding that the distance is quite long.

"The man was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and his condition is reported to be out of danger. The matter is being investigated and officials are in touch with the family members of the victim and senior army officials," said the SP.