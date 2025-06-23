Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Stray bullet from army range hits farmer in Patna

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Prima facie it appears that the bullet was suspected to have strayed from the nearby army shooting range during regular practice, police said.

A man was hit by a stray bullet suspected to have been fired from the Army shooting range at Shahpur in Patna, police said on Monday.

The incident took place when the victim was working in his field in the morning.(Pixabay/Representative)
The incident took place when the victim was working in his field in the morning.(Pixabay/Representative)

The victim has been identified as Vijay. The incident took place when the victim was working in his field in the morning.

Talking to reporters, City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "A man suffered a bullet injury in Daudpur locality, under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station, in the morning. I, along with the local SHO, immediately reached the spot."

Prima facie it appears that the bullet was suspected to have strayed from the nearby army shooting range during regular practice, the SP said, adding that the distance is quite long.

"The man was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and his condition is reported to be out of danger. The matter is being investigated and officials are in touch with the family members of the victim and senior army officials," said the SP.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Stray bullet from army range hits farmer in Patna
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On