e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Striking down NJAC flawed: Former AG

Striking down NJAC flawed: Former AG

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:54 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustantimes
         

The 2015 Supreme Court judgment striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) -- a body conceived by the Narendra Modi government for appointing judges to the Supreme Court and high courts -- is flawed and goes against the will of the people and the Constitutional mandate, senior counsel and former attorney general (AG) Mukul Rohatgi said on Saturday.

Rohatgi, who argued the case on NJAC for the central government when he was AG, said the constitution empowers the President of India to appoint judges of the Supreme Court and high courts in consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI). But the Supreme Court interpreted the word “consultation” in the Constitution to mean “concurrence’ so as to give primacy to the CJI when it comes to judicial appointments, he said.

“How can the line ‘President shall appoint a judge of Supreme Court in consultation with CJI’ mean ‘concurrence with CJI’? Dr.{Bhim Rao} Ambedkar would be turning in his grave (at the Supreme Court’s interpretation)”, Rohatgi said at a webinar, where he spoke on former Union minister late Arun Jaitley’s perspectives on justice dispensation and expectations of the judiciary.

The NJAC, which was the brainchild of Jaitley, had sought to replace the Collegium system of appointing judges.

The Collegium is a body of five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court which recommends the names of candidates for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court and high court. The names recommended by the Collegium are binding on the central government.

The collegiums system itself was introduced by the Supreme Court through its 1993 judgment in the second judges case in which it held that the power to appoint judges is vested with the CJI and the central government cannot appoint a person as judge without the concurrence of the CJI and the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. This body of judges came to be called the Collegium – a system in which judges appoint judges.

After the Modi government came to power in 2014, one of the first changes it brought to the Constitution was to include a new Article providing for the NJAC, a body comprised of representatives of the government and judiciary to appoint judges.

“He (Jaitley) was clear that nowhere in the world, judges appoint judges. But our Supreme Court, interpreted ‘consultation’ as ‘concurrence’. NJAC may have had some flaws but not enough for Supreme Court to strike it down”, Rohatgi said, adding that Jaitley felt bitter about the court’s interpretation which he believed went against the will of the people.

Rohatgi also expressed hope that the Supreme Court would realize its mistake and overturn its 2015 judgment.

“In the Puttaswamy case (of 2017), Justice DY Chandrachud overturned his father’s judgment in ADM Jabalpur. I believe the Supreme Court will overturn its judgment on NJAC in the next two years”, he said.

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Sero survey in Delhi begins to map exposure to coronavirus
Sero survey in Delhi begins to map exposure to coronavirus
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths
Delhi cop shoots colleague inside police station
Delhi cop shoots colleague inside police station
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Govt using five weapons against Covid-19, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Govt using five weapons against Covid-19, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In