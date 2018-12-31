Student dies after falling into Odisha waterfall while taking selfie

A boy taking a selfie died after he fell into a waterfall in Odisha while he was trying to take a selfie. The incident took place when he lost his footing while balancing on a precarious edge while trying to take a selfie.

The incident happened at Bhimkund, a popular tourist spot in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. A video shot by a bystander shows the boy trying to swim against the current as onlookers were seen shouting in panic.

The boy couldn’t survive the fall and was swept away by the raging waters, said the police.

Rohan Mishra, a student of Madhupatna Sai Shikshya Kendra, went to Bhimkund with his friends for a picnic, police said. Firefighters and police were still trying to locate his body on Monday.

A 2016 report stated that India has the highest number of selfie deaths. The report titled ‘Me, Myself and My Killfie’ - by Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology of Delhi - updated its data to report India accounted for 128 of a total 213 selfie deaths recorded from 2014 till February this year.

More than 250 people across the world have died while taking selfies in the last six years, according to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:00 IST