Students booked for sedition in Mysuru

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 05:36 IST

A sedition case has been registered against a group of students in connection with alleged display of a Free Kashmir placard during a protest in a campus of the Mysuru university against the attack on JNU students, police said on Thursday.

The case has been registered against Maridevaiah, who was leading the protest, and others under Indian Penal Code sections 124-A (sedition) and 34 (acts done by several persons).

Mysuru Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna said the case had been registered suo motu (on their own) based on video and photographs showing one of the protestors ‘holding’ the placard which read Free Kashmir at the demonstration staged by some 100 students on Wednesday.

“Investigations are on to find out those who were involved in it,” he said. The students were protesting against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday.

The protest was held by a Dalit students forum, Mysuru Researchers Association, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangh, Students Federation of India and other left-Leaning student bodies under the leadership of Maridevaiah at the Manasa Gangotri campus of the university in Mysuru, police said.

The FIR said the organisers had not obtained permission for the protest.

Registrar of the university R Shivappa said, “We have also complained to the police against the organisations. They (protesters) had not taken permission from the university.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated that the case registered against Mumbai woman Mehek Prabhu for displaying ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest against JNU attack, is being reexamined.

“The FIR can also be cancelled if her intention behind the placard found to not be malafide or anti-national. She may have been expressing herself in order to raise her voice against the restrictions on internet and house arrests of the political leaders in Kashmir. We are investigating her background and her side she released through a video clip...,” he said.