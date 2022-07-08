Study finds toxic chemical in water samples, can cause health effects: Experts

A new study carried out by environment NGO, Toxics Link, has found the presence of nonylphenol – an endocrine disrupting toxic chemical – in water samples collected from across the country, including Delhi.

The study titled ‘Toxic Chemical “Nonylphenol”: A Barrier to Safe Drinking Water’, findings of which were released on Thursday, said nonylphenol levels were found to be ranging between 29.1 and 80.5 parts per billion (ppb) across the country, with five out of the total 15 samples collected being from the National Capital Region (NCR).

While India currently has no separate standard for nonylphenol in drinking and surface water, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set a standard of 1ppb for all phenolic compounds in drinking water and 5ppb in surface water, experts said.

Also read: Pollution this summer worst in four years; experts say dry spell to blame

The findings are of grave concern as the chemical is associated with a numerous adverse effects on human health, particularly if there is daily intake of nonylphenol through drinking water, experts associated with the NGO have said.

The two tap water samples from Delhi -- taken from Indraprastha (New Delhi) and northwest Delhi’s Balbir Vihar -- had a nonylphenol concentration of 29.1ppb and 48.9ppb, respectively. The tap water samples collected from across NCR showed readings of 51ppb in Gurugram and 46.5ppb in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. The treated water sample from Vaishali showed an even higher reading for nonylphenol, at 61.5ppb, the report said.

Piyush Mohapatra, senior programme coordinator, Toxics Link, said nonylphenol is a toxic chemical and a well known endocrine disruptor. “It has been associated with a number of adverse effects on human health, particularly if there is daily intake of nonylphenol through drinking water,” he said.