Suabhagya scheme: Ex-Meghalaya energy officials issued notice over irregularities

Shillong: The Meghalaya Lokayukta on Thursday issued notifications to the former chief secretary and other former officials of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for their alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme in the state. (Representative Photo)

These actions were prompted by findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) report on Social and Economic Sectors for the fiscal year 2021-22. The notices followed a complaint lodged by the Voice of the People Party (VPP)’s North Shillong legislator, Adelbert Nongrum, identifying these individuals.

Meghalaya Lokayukta Chairperson Bhalang Dhar, in an order, acknowledged receiving the complaint dated June 12 under Section 13 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Dhar noted that the allegations were based solely on the CAG report submitted to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Accordingly, he directed that a notice, along with a copy of the complaint, be sent to the commissioner and secretary of the Assembly.

A hearing to determine the admissibility of the complaint petition has been scheduled by the Lokayukta for July 23. In his complaint, Nongrum also implicated a former additional chief secretary responsible for power and a former chairman-cum-managing director of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for their alleged involvement in corruption.

Nongrum’s complaint included other former officials from the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), such as the director (distribution), chief engineers, company secretary, and chief accounts officer, among others. These officials were mentioned in relation to corruption allegations regarding the Saubhagya scheme.

Nongrum emphasized the importance of addressing corruption issues in Meghalaya, stating that his complaint was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act due to the alleged misappropriation of public funds by these former public servants.

He pointed out that the CAG report, now in the public domain since its tabling in the state Assembly on September 22 of the previous year, highlighted significant audit findings, including Rs.156.14 crore in avoidable expenditure at MePDCL.

This particular finding, documented in para 3.3 of the report, underscored concerns about the accountability of public funds, specifically related to decisions made by MePDCL on awarding contracts under the Saubhagya scheme.

Nongrum expressed his expectation that the Lokayukta would handle his complaint with due diligence, noting the critical issues of corruption and drug addiction currently impacting the state.