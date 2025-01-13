‘Such arrogance is not good’: Guv office hits back at Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Sunday hit out at chief minister MK Stalin for calling governor RN Ravi “childish” after he walked out of the state assembly alleging disrespect to the national Anthem, and said such “arrogance is not good” for a leader of the CM’s stature. The comment came a day after Stalin alleged Ravi was unable to “digest” that the state was developing and his decision not to address the Assembly was “childish”. (PTI)

The people of the country will not tolerate “brazen insult” to the country, the Raj Bhawan said in a post on X.

“Thiru MK Stalin asserts that insisting on due respect to the National Anthem and doing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is “absurd” and “childish”. Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and Her Constitution. Such arrogance is not good,” a post from the Raj Bhawan said in a post on X tagging the official account of the chief minister.

“The Governor comes to the Assembly but returns without addressing the House. That’s why I had said that his actions were childish,” Stalin said in the Assembly on Saturday, adding that the governor “appears to be keen on violating the rules in a planned manner”.

Stalin was referring to Ravi leaving the Assembly without delivering the customary address on January 6. The Raj Bhavan later said he left “in deep anguish” as the national anthem wasn’t played.

Stalin further recounted a session from 2022, when Ravi delivered his address without altering the speech. But in the following three years, he avoided delivering his customary address citing “absurd” reasons, the chief minister told the state Assembly.

On Sunday, the Raj Bhawan said, “Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother and the Constitution the supreme faith for her children. They will not like or tolerate such brazen insult.”